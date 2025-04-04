Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Increases By 22.1%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,462,600 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 1,197,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,437.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allegro.eu to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEGF
Allegro.eu Stock Performance
Allegro.eu Company Profile
Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.
