Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Increases By 22.1%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,462,600 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 1,197,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,437.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allegro.eu to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Shares of ALEGF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. Allegro.eu has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Featured Stories

