Short Interest in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Increases By 21.9%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 317,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on CIGI. CIBC started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Shares of CIGI opened at $116.26 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $101.01 and a 12-month high of $156.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.
