Short Interest in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expands By 22.2%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 130,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of INVE opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Identiv had a net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Identiv will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kirsten F. Newquist purchased 19,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $63,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,650.92. This trade represents a 7.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Identiv by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,491,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 117,827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 85,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Identiv by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

