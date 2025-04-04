Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Expands By 22.0%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,232,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 4,287,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 206.0 days.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKIUF opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

About Parkland

See Also

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

