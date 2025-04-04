Short Interest in Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Expands By 22.0%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,232,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 4,287,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 206.0 days.
Parkland Stock Performance
PKIUF opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.
About Parkland
