Short Interest in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Expands By 21.4%

Apr 4th, 2025

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,210,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 14,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 22.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEM shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In other news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $792,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,914,527.62. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 170,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $6,052,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,993,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,977,693.05. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,601,969 shares of company stock worth $317,330,782.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Tempus AI by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tempus AI by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of TEM stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. Tempus AI has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

