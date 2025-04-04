SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) and Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) Critical Review

Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Free Report) and SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Remote Dynamics and SK Telecom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SK Telecom $17,940.61 billion 0.00 $954.36 million $2.45 8.81

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Remote Dynamics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A SK Telecom 7.26% 10.39% 4.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Remote Dynamics and SK Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Remote Dynamics and SK Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 0.00 SK Telecom 0 3 1 0 2.25

Volatility & Risk

Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Telecom has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SK Telecom beats Remote Dynamics on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remote Dynamics

Remote Dynamics, Inc. markets, sells, and supports automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. It serves its solutions to construction, field services, distribution, limousine, electrical/plumbing, waste management, and government. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices. The Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services segment provides fixed-line telephone services; broadband Internet services; media platform services, such as Internet protocol TV and cable TV; and business communications services. The Other Businesses segment offers T-commerce services, as well as portal services under Nate brand name. In addition, it provides call center management, base station maintenance, information gathering and consulting, database and internet website, cable broadcasting, broadcasting programs, and digital contents sourcing services; manufactures non-memory and other electronic integrated circuits; international telecommunication and mobile; and operates information and communications facilities, and mobile virtual network, as well as engages in communications and communication device retail business. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

