Solar Stocks To Watch Now – April 2nd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, Constellation Energy, PG&E, and NextEra Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares in companies that participate in the solar energy industry, including those that manufacture solar panels, develop photovoltaic systems, or provide associated products and services. These stocks are often part of environmentally focused investment portfolios, as they benefit from the growing global demand for renewable energy solutions and supportive government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $13.41 on Wednesday, hitting $281.87. 147,019,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,874,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $906.64 billion, a PE ratio of 138.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.87 and its 200 day moving average is $323.48.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $534.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,470. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $537.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.14.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $14.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $341.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.60. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.41. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $125.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.35.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.53. 1,623,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,834. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.64.

PG&E (PCG)

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. 14,819,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,873,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.63. 3,628,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,611,813. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

