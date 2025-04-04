Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.39% from the company’s current price.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,900.33. The trade was a 35.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 41.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.