SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,768,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 11.9 %

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $179.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.49. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $179.71 and a 52 week high of $273.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.39.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.