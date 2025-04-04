Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) & Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Head-To-Head Survey

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 5.17% 10.66% 3.93% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 0 0 1 4.00 Spectris 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Spectris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Spectris”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $32.26 billion 1.73 $1.53 billion N/A N/A Spectris $1.80 billion 1.75 $180.86 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris.

Summary

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries beats Spectris on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. It also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machineries, boilers, turbines, engines, and structures; and intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, road user charging system, highway traffic management system, EV management system, and development system. In addition, the company offers organic solvent exhaust gas treatment system, waste-to-energy system, sludge treatment system, air quality control system, and bio-treatment system; turbochargers, car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment; forklift trucks; and printing, paper converting, and metals, and food & packaging machinery, pumps, compressors & mechanical turbines, hydraulic components. Further, it provides gas holders, vibration control systems, water pipes, tunnel excavation machinery, and cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems; special vehicles, naval ship and maritime systems, defense aircrafts, helicopters, defense aeroengines, and guided weapon systems; CO2 capture plants; and after-sales services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments. Spectris Dynamics segment offers differentiated sensing, data acquisition, analysis modelling, and simulation solutions for product development and enhance product performance. The Other segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitoring businesses. It serves life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology-led industrials, automotive, electronics and semiconductor, academic research, and other markets, as well as metals, minerals, and mining. The company was formerly known as Fairey Group plc and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

