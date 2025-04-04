Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D Price Performance

Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.56.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sphere 3D will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

About Sphere 3D

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. ( NASDAQ:ANY Free Report ) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.14% of Sphere 3D worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.