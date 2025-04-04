Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sphere 3D Price Performance
Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Sphere 3D has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.56.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sphere 3D will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sphere 3D
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.