Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Sportradar Group Stock Down 4.5 %

SRAD stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Sportradar Group by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sportradar Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

