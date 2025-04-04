Standard Chartered (OTC:SCBFF) Trading Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Standard Chartered PLC (OTC:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.31. Approximately 5,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.