STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 131.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939,088 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of STMicroelectronics worth $85,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 674.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,396,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after buying an additional 1,216,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,570,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 518,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 982.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,088 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 237,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 10.7 %

STM stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

