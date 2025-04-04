Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,468 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 374% compared to the average daily volume of 732 put options.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 14.6 %
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.