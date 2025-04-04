Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,468 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 374% compared to the average daily volume of 732 put options.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 14.6 %

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.