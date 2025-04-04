StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

DURECT Stock Down 1.4 %

DURECT stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.91. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). DURECT had a negative net margin of 198.58% and a negative return on equity of 300.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,486 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 138,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

