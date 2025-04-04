StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ EKSO opened at $0.42 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

