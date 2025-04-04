StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE TRX opened at $0.31 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 32,991 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.