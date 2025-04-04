StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
CIZN opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of -0.06. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.
About Citizens
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.