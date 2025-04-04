StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

CIZN opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of -0.06. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

