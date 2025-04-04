StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 15.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.29. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,587.24. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 65,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $49,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 816,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,692. The trade was a 7.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,334 shares of company stock worth $348,317. Insiders own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 130,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in PEDEVCO by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

See Also

