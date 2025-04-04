StockNews.com Upgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to “Buy”

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

BorgWarner Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in BorgWarner by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,077,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

