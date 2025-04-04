Susquehanna Begins Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GEV. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $391.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.20.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $297.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion and a PE ratio of 53.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.02 and a 200-day moving average of $324.45. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 4.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2,031.7% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 32.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

