Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $58,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,563. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,972.50. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,683 shares of company stock worth $336,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

