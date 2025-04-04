Talen Energy FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Talen Energy in a report released on Monday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $8.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.08. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $18.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $26.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.09.

Talen Energy Trading Down 14.1 %

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $184.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.08. Talen Energy has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $258.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talen Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.