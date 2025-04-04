Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on M. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. New Street Research set a $13.00 target price on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,373.92. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $47,938.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,107.10. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 495.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

