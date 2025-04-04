TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TU shares. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark downgraded TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $14.55 on Friday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $17.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2829 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,232,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $667,840,000 after buying an additional 9,068,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in TELUS by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,219,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659,564 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in TELUS by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,160,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $438,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,801,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 903,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TELUS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,993,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,074,000 after purchasing an additional 326,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

