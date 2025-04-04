Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on THC shares. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

