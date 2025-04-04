Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.27% of Terreno Realty worth $74,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

