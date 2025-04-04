Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Short Interest Update

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,330,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 67,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $267.28 on Friday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.02, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Tesla by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,921,548,000 after buying an additional 2,511,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.