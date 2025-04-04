The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTC. Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE TTC opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Toro has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Toro announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase 4,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 996,664.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 498,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after buying an additional 373,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 693.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,238,000 after acquiring an additional 362,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

