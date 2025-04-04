Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – April 2nd

Get alerts:

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, CACI International, Dell Technologies, and Palo Alto Networks are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to shares of companies that specialize in protecting computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats, such as hacking, data breaches, and other digital attacks. Investors in these stocks typically focus on firms offering advanced technologies and services that secure sensitive information for both businesses and consumers, reflecting the growing importance of cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $157.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,647,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,309,938. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $147.22 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.01 and a 200 day moving average of $177.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $9.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.98 and a 200-day moving average of $350.89. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 728.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CACI International (CACI)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $28.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $398.81. 517,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,429. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. CACI International has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $588.26.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,131. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.03.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,508. The company has a market capitalization of $114.63 billion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.46. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

