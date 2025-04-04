Top Retail Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 2nd

Get alerts:

Tesla, Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and Walmart are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that operate in the business of selling goods or services directly to consumers. These companies often include department stores, online retailers, specialty shops, and supermarkets, and their performance is typically influenced by consumer spending habits and general economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $13.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.87. The company had a trading volume of 147,019,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,874,930. The firm has a market cap of $906.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.52. 33,105,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,954,377. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.31.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.05. 17,013,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,707,034. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.43.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.33. 7,428,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,545,705. Microsoft has a one year low of $367.24 and a one year high of $468.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.45. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.00. 12,185,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,391,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.37. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $308.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.30. 1,961,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,470. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $537.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.14.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.61. 10,543,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,972,387. The firm has a market cap of $718.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51.

