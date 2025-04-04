Tractor Supply Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 6,683 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 65% compared to the average daily volume of 4,049 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after buying an additional 865,273 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 571.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 890,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,271,000 after acquiring an additional 704,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $55.77 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

