Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,609 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 27,371 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price objective on Transocean in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $89,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,863.80. This trade represents a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.72.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

