TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.08.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

TransUnion Trading Down 12.1 %

TRU opened at $75.35 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,095,112.82. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,923.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $372,751. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in TransUnion by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $6,581,000.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

