Truist Financial Increases GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $58.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.5 %

GFL stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $126,420,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,618 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,156,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,223,000 after buying an additional 2,506,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.