UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $3.25 to $1.15 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Get Gevo alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gevo

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.39.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 510.04%. Analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 90,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.