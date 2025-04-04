Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.78. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 46,229 shares.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.
About Ucore Rare Metals
Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.
