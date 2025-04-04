United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 7.8% on Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was down 7.8% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $127.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $101.51 and last traded at $101.58. Approximately 3,381,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,665,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.20.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

