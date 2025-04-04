Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 69,337 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,480,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Oceaneering International worth $325,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $57,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Oceaneering International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Oceaneering International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.42. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OII. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.