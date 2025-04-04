Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,213,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $310,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CAE by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CAE by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in CAE in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $23.54 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

