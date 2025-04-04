Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 230,450 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,046,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.08% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $320,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 311.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,226,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. The trade was a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $83,364.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,271,316.40. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,719 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

