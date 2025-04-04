Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,943,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $313,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,584,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

YMM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. HSBC began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $12.56 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.1444 dividend. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

