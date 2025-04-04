Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,172,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.66% of Lucid Group worth $333,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Lucid Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 270,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LCID shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.30 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LCID

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.