Vanguard Group Inc. Has $305.02 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Peloton Interactive worth $305,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.21. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. This trade represents a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $452,910.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,202.06. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

