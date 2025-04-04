Vanguard Group Inc. Has $329 Million Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,618,206 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $329,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 29.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,703.60. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.