Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,724,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of InvenTrust Properties worth $323,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 527.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

