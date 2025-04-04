Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Simmons First National worth $329,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Simmons First National by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFNC

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.