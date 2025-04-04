Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,695 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.09% of Cavco Industries worth $329,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total value of $2,115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,084,459.68. This represents a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total transaction of $353,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,741.20. This trade represents a 20.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of CVCO opened at $486.33 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $544.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.