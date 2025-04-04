Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 5,793,934 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 180.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,006,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $307,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,650,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $11,397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,564,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,642,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

DJT stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,828.50. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at $763,014.73. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

